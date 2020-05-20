Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it will be available for 48 hours only!
Grammy Award-winning music superstar Carrie Underwood stars in "The Sound of Music Live!" The three-hour telecast of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical classic also features TV and stage star Stephen Moyer as well as Tony Award winners Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti.
Donate to these worthwhile arts causes: UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/
US: https://broadwaycares.org
Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/
