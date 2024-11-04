News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE SONGS WE WRITE to be Presented at Recirculation in Washington Heights

The performance will take place on November 8.

By: Nov. 04, 2024
THE SONGS WE WRITE to be Presented at Recirculation in Washington Heights Image
The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, November 8th  @7:00pm(EST) at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive @ 160th Street - in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members including: Joanna Parson, Alex de Suze, Rob Paravonian, Jeff Rose,  Cristhopper and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce.  Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information go to: https://www.wordupbooks.com/recirculation





