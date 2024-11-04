THE SONGS WE WRITE to be Presented at Recirculation in Washington Heights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, November 8th @7:00pm(EST) at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive @ 160th Street - in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members including: Joanna Parson, Alex de Suze, Rob Paravonian, Jeff Rose, Cristhopper and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation can be reached by the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information go to: https://www.wordupbooks.com/recirculation