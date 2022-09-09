THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Serve as Setting For New Peacock Murder Mystery Anthology Series THE SHOW MUST GO ON

Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will serve as the setting for a new murder mystery anthology series on Peacock.

Deadline reports that the series was created by Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Austin Winsburg, Robert Greenblatt. Lloyd Webber will also be involved with the creation of the series and is also rumored to be a part of the cast.

The series, titled The Show Must Go On, will be a dark comedy with each season following a different murder mystery. The episodes will follow the final days before a big, live, televised musical event.

Season one will follow a fictitious televised live production of The Phantom of the Opera. As if the pressure of putting on the mega-musical isn't enough, The Phantom of the Opera Live! will also face production problems, stars at war with each other, pressure from the network, and the gruesome and mysterious death of one of the show's leads.

With the murderer still at large, the cast and crew of The Phantom of the Opera Live! will have to work together to make the production a success, as long as they live to see the final curtain.

The Phantom of the Opera will not be performed in its entirety but the season will feature rehearsals including many of the show's scenes and beloved songs, including "The Music of the Night."

T﻿﻿he longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera debuted in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical.

Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, it tells the enticing story of the Phantom, who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera and subsequently falls in love with a beautiful young soprano. Audiences are in for a thrilling night of spectacle and romance, accompanied by Broadway's most unforgettable score.