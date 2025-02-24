News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets

The Outsiders is the 2024 winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway's The Outsiders has released of a new block of single tickets for performances through January 4, 2026 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St, New York, NY), with group reservations now being accepted through July 19, 2026.

LATEST NEWS

THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets
Photos: EL MAGO POP Celebrates 3 Millionth Audience Member
Samantha Pauly to Take Medical Leave From THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” 

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA. 


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Denim Jacket Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Denim Jacket
Buy a The Outsiders Stay Gold Bracelet The Outsiders Stay Gold Bracelet
Buy a Outsiders Unisex Johnny Tee Outsiders Unisex Johnny Tee
Buy a The Outsiders Unisex Logo Tee The Outsiders Unisex Logo Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos