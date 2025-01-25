News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE OUTSIDERS Cancels Matinee Performance Saturday Due to Power Outage

The evening performance is currently scheduled to go on as planned.

By: Jan. 25, 2025
THE OUTSIDERS Cancels Matinee Performance Saturday Due to Power Outage Image
The Saturday, January 25th 2pm matinee of THE OUTSIDERS has been cancelled due to a Con Edison power outrage. The evening performance is currently scheduled to go on as planned.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

