THE NOTEBOOK Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now, Watch Video For New Song 'My Days'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of new musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the film of the same name, is available now! The musical features a score by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

Download or stream the album here!

In addition to the album, an all new performance video of the song “My Days,” performed by Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and directed by Michaelson, was released. Check out the video!

Next week will see Woods perform “My Days,” alongside an interview with Michaelson, on a very special episode of NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, set for Thursday, April 25.

The first song released from The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was “Leave The Light On,” performed by Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, Waitress), who plays the character of Middle Noah, and the Original Broadway Cast of The Notebook – watch HERE.

Now playing at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre, The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC’s This Is Us, The Cake). Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records’ long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015’s GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, “Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording),”2017’s GRAMMY® Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)“ and 2021’s GRAMMY® Award-winning “Jagged Little Pill (Original Broadway Cast Recording).”

The Notebook marks the first score and Original Cast Recording from Ingrid Michaelson, following nine studio albums and multiple gold and platinum singles over her 17-year career.

ABOUT THE NOTEBOOK THE MUSICAL

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.