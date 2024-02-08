THE NOTEBOOK Annouces Broadway Lottery And Rush Ticket Policies

A limited number of seats for The Notebook will be available via Digital Lottery and in person Rush.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, begins preview performances this Saturday, February 10 at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC). Opening night is set for Thursday, March 14.

Lottery: Entries for The Notebook digital lottery start at 12am, the day prior to the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $44 each. Visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to enter.

In Person Rush: Begins at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC). Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Seats may be located in any section of the theater. While every effort will be made to seat pairs together with a full view, there is a chance that pairs may be split up and that seats may have a partial view of the stage.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that's one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Victoria Navarro is the production stage manager. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.




