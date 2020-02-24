THE MINUTES Has Announced a Digital Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, has announced a digital lottery and in-person rush ticket policy.

THE MINUTES lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. Available performances will be posted on www.theminuteslottery.com as early as 12:00 AM Eastern Time the day before the performance. Lotteries close at 3:00 PM the day before the performance. Winners can purchase their tickets at www.theminuteslottery.com and will pick up their tickets at the Cort Theatre box office with their credit card. Winners have six hours to purchase tickets. All digital lottery tickets are $35 each.

A limited number of $35 rush tickets will also be available for purchase in-person at the Cort Theatre box office beginning at 10am for that day's performance only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

THE MINUTES begins performances tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 15 on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.





