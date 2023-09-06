THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song

The film opened in theaters in May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding Photo 4 Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song

Disney’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic “The Little Mermaid,” which opened in theaters in May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office, is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton performing the song “Impossible Child” with music by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”); “Passing the Dinglehopper,” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. 

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as The Queen; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”).

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer. 

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



RELATED STORIES

1
THE LITTLE MERMAID Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates

Find out when you can watch Disney’s The Little Mermaid on digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango), plus on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus features including a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.

2
Video: Watch The Scuttlebutt From THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney has released the music video for 'The Scuttlebutt' from The Little Mermaid, sung by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs. The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters. The film's soundtrack, which features three new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, is also now available.

3
THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office

The Little Mermaid made a splash at the U.K. box office this past weekend! Disney's new live action reimagining of the classic movie musical earned £5 million ($6.2 million) at the U.K. and Ireland box office, accounting for 49% of the ticket sales across the three day weekend.

4
Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAIDs Halle Bailey Photo
Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAID's Halle Bailey

Stephanie Mills has penned an open letter to Halle Bailey, likening the negativity she received during The Wiz to what Bailey is currently facing after starring in Disney's new The Little Mermaid film. Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the The Wiz, which was based on 'The Wizard of Oz.' Read the letter now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You