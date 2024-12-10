THE LION KING to Welcome Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi to the Company Beginning Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lion King will welcome Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10th. Pitjeng-Molebatsi steps into the role temporarily through next summer, when longtime cast member Tshidi Manye is scheduled to return.



Pitjeng-Molebatsi joined The Lion King ensemble in 2010 and was a Rafiki understudy with the Las Vegas cast. Her journey has taken her around the globe, performing in productions of The Lion King that include Las Vegas, Brazil, China, the West End, the UK Tour and Paris.



NTSEPA PITJENG-MOLEBATSI

(Rafiki) is making her Broadway debut as Rafiki in Disney's The Lion King. Originally from Mokopane in Limpopo, she earned a National Diploma in Drama from Tshwane University (South Africa) and continued to perform in children's theater shows such as Peter Pan and Little Red Riding Hood.



ABOUT THE LION KING

Celebrating 27 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.



Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, Toronto, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

