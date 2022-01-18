THE KITE RUNNER Will Open on Broadway This Summer

According to the New York Times, a stage adaptation of 2003 book The Kite Runner will arrive on Broadway this summer. The play, which previously played in London and on tour in the UK, will run July 6 through October 30, 2022 at the Hayes Theatre. The Kite Runner is adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production. A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, it follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever...

The Kite Runner, published in 2003, was Khaled Hosseini's first novel. It became an instant bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.

It was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

