THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

Ahead of its first preview this Friday, The Heart of Rock and Roll has announced its digital lottery and rush policies.

$25 Preview Rush tickets are available for performances March 29, 2024, through April 22, 2024. They can be purchased at the Box Office on the day of the performance. Tickets are $25, there are 25 tickets available at this price at each performance, and there is a limit of 2 per person. Definitely 1980’s pricing!

The Digital Lottery can be entered online at https://rush.telecharge.com/. Entries begin at 12:00 am one day before the performance, and winners are drawn that same day at 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

General Rush tickets are available starting April 24th, 2024. They can be purchased at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office on the day of performance. Tickets are $45 each with a limit of 2 per person. There is limited availability.

Pricing for all ticketing initiatives is inclusive of fees. Blackout dates may apply.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Autumn Guzzardi, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, JoeMoeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The production will feature a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director) and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan. Co producers are Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Brad Freeman, Whitney KielyMoehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch Jr, HLX Invest Co., Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Ken Siebel, Badlamp Productions and Will Meldman.