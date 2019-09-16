THE GREAT SOCIETY Will Host Voter Registration Events

THE GREAT SOCIETY today announces a series of voter registration events in partnership with FairVote, NYC Votes and Young Invincibles in an effort to support voter registration and turnout on Broadway.

The schedule for voter registration events is as follows:

Wednesday, September 18 from 4-4:30pm & 7-8pm - Sponsored by NYC Votes

Saturday, September 21 from 5-5:30pm & 7-8pm - Sponsored by FairVote

Wednesday, September 25 from 4-4:30pm & 7-8pm - Sponsored by NYC Votes

Wednesday, October 9 from 4-4:30pm & 6-7pm - Sponsored by NYC Votes

Wednesday, October 16 from 4-4:30pm & 6-7pm - Sponsored by Young Invincibles

Each event will take place in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W 65th Street).

On August 6, 1965, President Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act of 1965, landmark federal legislation that prohibits racial discrimination in voting, which took effect during the height of the civil rights movement in the United States. Designed to enforce the voting rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, the Act secured the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in the South. The Act is considered to be the most effective piece of federal civil rights legislation ever enacted in the country.

In addition to these voter registration events, the 'Great Society Primary' is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. All attendees of THE GREAT SOCIETY have the opportunity to 'vote' for the candidate they would like to see win either the Democratic or Republican 2020 presidential primary in one of four voting booths in the theater lobby. You can also cast your ballot online GreatSocietyBroadway.com; results will be shared following each performance at Twitter.com/GreatSocietyBwy.

Tickets to The Great Society are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $107-157.

