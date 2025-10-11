 tracker
THE GREAT GATSBY's Haley Fish Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

By: Oct. 11, 2025
THE GREAT GATSBY's Haley Fish Takes Over Our Instagram Today Image
The Great Gatsby's Haley Fish is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Fish takes our Instagram followers backstage at the hit Broadway musical. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Haley Fish

Broadway: Cats (Rumpelteazer); Hello, Dolly!; Kiss Me, Kate; The Music Man; New York, New York. Off-Broadway: Only Gold (MCC), Nine (The Kennedy Center). TV: Fosse/Verdon (FX). Film: She Dances (TriBeCa Film Festival 2025). BFA NYU 2017.  

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). 

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever,  The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century. 


