THE FOUR PHANTOMS To Tape PBS Special During Wisconsin Run In March

Four legendary performers, each of whom has portrayed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Weber's The Phantom of the Opera, return to Wisconsin March 21-23, 2024, at The Grand Oshkosh.

The three-performance run includes a taping of the Phantoms' television special, taped in front of the live Northeast Wisconsin audiences, for nationwide release on PBS in Summer, 2024.

Cumulatively Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan have performed the iconic title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera over 6,000 times.

The show features solo and group numbers celebrating the music of Broadway and more. Kaley Ann Voorhees, who played the role of Christine in the Broadway production, is a special guest star. The production is under the Music Supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and Music Direction of Ryan Shirar.

"I remember walking onto the Grand stage with Joe Ferlo," said Four Phantoms In Concert founding member Franc D'Ambrosio. "I was in Oshkosh to perform my solo show for a return engagement at the Grand. As I walked onto the stage, I immediately realized what a treasure this theater is and called our producer, right from center stage, about bringing the Four Phantoms to perform."

"Franc's call was a surprise, to say the least," said The Four Phantoms In Concert Producer Lee Tofanelli. "As the show was built for venues of 2,000-3,000 seats, it would turn out to be quite an endeavor to scale the show for 500 seats without losing any of the lighting and sound elements. But with total cooperation from Joe and his staff, and support from the Grand's Board, 18 months later the Four Phantoms performed at the Grand for three sold out shows. Now, almost five years later, we are proud and excited to tape our first PBS Television Special at our home away from home.”

“It's a stunning and humbling relationship we have with The Four Phantoms organization,” said The Grand Oshkosh Director Joseph Ferlo. “To have a world-class organization take a show that's made for a large performing arts center and modify—not scale back—for our jewel box theatre, is pretty much unheard of in this business. For us to have an ongoing relationship, an annual residency, and now, to host the taping of their PBS Special, is a monumental moment in time for The Grand, for Oshkosh, and for Northeast Wisconsin, as we secure our place ‘in the spotlight'.”

Tickets

For more information, visit Click Here or contact The Grand Oshkosh Box Office located at 100 High Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54901. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and can be reached via phone at 920-424-2350.