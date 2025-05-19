THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes to Shakespeare Sports This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Whirlwind of Woe and Whoopee Lands on Stage! Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company opens its SHAKESPEARE SUMMER TOUR with a new production of the Comedy of Errors, directed by Michael Hagins and Adam Sherwin, stage manager. Coming to a park or performance space near you!

Shakespeare's Hilariously Haywire "Comedy of Errors," a frolicsome farce so fantastically foolish, it's practically a recipe for roaring laughter! "The Comedy of Errors," a play where mistaken identities run riot.

Imagine, if you will, a bustling ancient Ephesus, where not one, but TWO sets of identical twins are about to stumble headlong into a hilarious hullabaloo! We're talking Antipholus of Syracuse and his ever-so-loyal (and equally confused) servant, Dromio of Syracuse, who unwittingly wander into the very city inhabited by their spitting images, Antipholus of Ephesus and his own bewildered Dromio!

What ensues is a glorious, gravity-defying dance of mistaken identities! Expect wrongful wallops, a near-seduction of epic (and accidental) proportions, an arrest that's utterly absurd, and enough false accusations of being a philanderer, a thief, a lunatic, and even... gasp... possessed by demons, to make your head spin faster than a top!

This uproarious rendition, brought to life by the visionary direction of Michael Hagins and a cast of ten tremendously talented titans of tomfoolery, promises not just belly laughs, but a heartwarming (eventually!) tale of long-lost family finding their way back to each other amidst the mayhem. It's a reminder that even in the midst of utter chaos, what truly matters in life can be found.

From grand opera to the silver screen and the toe-tapping world of musical theatre, "The Comedy of Errors" has tickled funny bones across the globe for centuries! In fact, its very title has become a byword for any situation where so many silly slip-ups occur, it becomes utterly ridiculous!

July 17 @ 7:00 pm -- Riverside Church, MLK Classroom, 91 Claremont Ave, NYC

July 19 @ 4:00 pm -- St. Francis Cabrini Shrine Church Lawn, 701 Fort Wash. Ave.

July 20 @ 4:00 pm -- St. Francis Cabrini Shrine Church Lawn, 701 Fort Wash. Ave.

July 26 @ 2:00 pm -- Summit Rock, entrance near Central Park West and 83rd Street

July 27 @ 2:00 pm -- Pat's Lawn, Inwood Hill Park

Aug. 2 @ 2:00 pm -- Summit Rock, entrance near Central Park West and 83rd Street