THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations!

The Golden Globe Awards are now airing on CBS, taking place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
The Color Purple, Maestro, Barbie, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes!
Check out the full list of nominations, also including Hannah Waddingham, Meryl Streep, Rachel Brosnahan, and more, below!
The Golden Globe Awards are now airing on CBS, taking place Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. CBS will expand its awards show offerings with the addition of the Golden Globes, in addition to the GRAMMYS. The Golden Globes’ televised ceremony will be available both live and on-demand on Paramount+.
The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.
Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) for her performance in The Color Purple.
Danielle Brooks was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her performance in The Color Purple.
Maestro was nominated for Best Director for Bradley Cooper, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Carey Mulligan, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Bradley Cooper and Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Rustin.
Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Wonka.
Meryl Streep was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her performance in Only Murders in the Building.
Steve Martin and Martin Short were each nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for their respective performances in Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Hannah Waddingham was nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Ted Lasso.
Imelda Staunton was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for her performance in The Crown.
Da'vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for The Holdovers.
Disney's Wish was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Animated.
James Marsden was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Television for Jury Duty.
Matt Bomer was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Fellow Travelers.
Barbie received 3 nominations in the Best Original Song category, for "Dance the Night," "What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken." The film received nine nominations overall.
Helen Mirren was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for 1923.
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossibles - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo: Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Poytsi, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert de Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Roberty Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Rufalo, Poor Things
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harrari, Anatomy of a Fall
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaichi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For, Barbie
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawman Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais; Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
