THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees!

David Tennant will host the BAFTAs on February 18.
The Color Purple, Maestro, and more received BAFTA Award nominations.
Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Leading Actress for her performance in The Color Purple.
Danielle Brooks was nominated for Supporting Actress for her performance in The Color Purple.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Leading Actor for his performance in Rustin.
Carey Mulligan was nominated for Leading Actress for her performance in Maestro.
Bradley Cooper was nominated for Leading Actor for his performance in Maestro. He also received a nominated for Best Director for his work in the film.
Maestro was also nominated for Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Make-up and Hair, and Sound.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers.
Wonka was nominated for Outstanding British Film.
BAFTA winners will be announced at the 2024 awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. David Tennant will host the ceremony on February 18, Deadline reports.
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
