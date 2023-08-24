THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes

The new movie musical, Wonka, will also hold its planned opening of December 15, 2023.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

After some speculation that the big screen adaptation of the musical The Color Purple would again move its opening day amidst the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Variety is reporting that the film will stick with its planned opening of Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. 

The Color Purple shifted its release date once before, originally set to hit cinemas on December 20. Earlier this year, the film's release was moved to December 25.

The new movie musical, Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet as fabled chocolatier Willy Wonka, will also hold its planned opening of December 15, 2023.

Workers unions SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America continue their fight against film and television studios for fair contracts. 

The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle BrooksTaraji P. Henson, and more. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah WinfreyBarrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson stars as Shug Avery.

The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi plays Young Celie.

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.

The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The film is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Watch the trailer below!




