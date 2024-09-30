News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Postpones Opening Night Due to Illness in the Cast

The Big Gay Jamboree will now officially open on Sunday, October 6.

By: Sep. 30, 2024
Due to illness, the star and co-creator of The Big Gay Jamboree, Marla Mindelle, will not be performing tonight, Monday, September 30, on the previously announced opening night. Instead, tonight will be a Gala performance, celebrating the hard work from the cast and creative team behind the brand-new musical, now playing at the Orpheum Theatre. Standby Cortney Wolfson will be performing the role of ‘Stacey’ for friends and family.
 
The Big Gay Jamboree will now officially open on Sunday, October 6.
 
The world premiere production is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, and features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. It is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap.
 
The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.
 

