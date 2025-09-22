THE BAKER'S WIFE Extends for One Week at Classic Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Stage Company will present a one-week extension for The Baker’s Wife, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg due to popular demand.

Starting rehearsals today, The Baker’s Wife will now run from October 23 through December 21, 2025, with an opening night set for November 11 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Following the initial on-sale, The Baker’s Wife became the fastest selling show in CSC history. Tickets for the extension week are on sale now, including special café table seating for an intimate, up-close experience.

The Baker’s Wife will star Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Geneviève, with Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its full-scale production in New York City. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.

The creative team for The Baker’s Wife includes Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Charlie Alterman (Music Direction), Jason Sherwood (Set Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Jason Crystal (Sound Design), Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA), and Production Management by Libby JVera / LJPM. Jason Weixelman serves as Production Stage Manager.