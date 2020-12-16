THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Supports You Gotta Believe With Matthew Broderick, Kerry Butler and More
Their work will be available to view through December 19th.
After an extraordinary year with over 300 original pieces produced, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues teamed up with You Gotta Believe last night to finish 2020 with a bang! In the year's final edition, a stellar lineup of writers and actors came together virtually to write, rehearse, perform and produce 18 all-new pieces in just 24 hours. Their work will be available through December 19th on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.
Hugh Dancy led off with "Essential," written by Mario Correa.
Kerry Butler performed "Bits and Pieces," written by Ali MacLean.
Will Dagger, Drew Lewis and Rachel Sachnoff performed Will Arbery's "Y'all Know."
Anna Suzuki starred in "The Sato Twins," written by Matt Barbot.
Daniel Kyri told the story of "My First Christmas Tree" in a piece by Roger Q Mason.
Shannon Purser performed "I'm Just Reading," written by Lily Houghton.
Mirirai Sithole performed "Love's Harp," written by Beresford Bennett.
Willie Garson, a You Gotta Believe board member, performed Jonathan Marc Sherman's "The Bar Bet."
Andrew Leeds asked us to "Come On In And Close The Door Quickly" in a piece by Nicki & Landy Erlick.
Olli Haaskivi performed a piece by Jen Silverman "In Which The Audience Is Warner Herzog."
Amy Hargreaves starred in "Divide We Our Kingdom," written by Lovell Holder.
Kelly AuCoin asked us to "Please Like And Subscribe" in a piece by Serena Berman.
Anika Larsen performed "Fearless," written by Jeryl Brunner.
Lyric Ross performed "Greenland Air," written by Marissa Joyce Stamps.
Matthew Broderick starred in "They Should Let You Open Up The Window," written by Kenneth Lonergan.
Daniel Dae Kim asked "What's Happening?" in a piece written by Sung Rno and directed by Victor Malana Maog.
Ashlie Atkinson performed "The Summoning," written by Cat Miller.
Jessica Pimentel starred in "The G.O.A.T., or Who is Jessica?" by J. Julian Christopher.
This week's monologues support You Gotta Believe, an organization working to find permanent parents and families for children in foster care - especially pre-teens, teens and young adults who are in danger of aging out of the system alone.
On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.
The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
