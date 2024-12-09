TEETH to Play Final Performance at New World Stages in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TEETH will conclude its run at New World Stages on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, following 90 performances (12 previews and 78 regular performances).

TEETH made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in the spring of 2024 with a sold out, twice extended run garnering critical acclaim and honors including four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, two Drama League Award nominations, four Drama Desk Award nominations and four Lucille Lortel Award Nominations.

Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!), book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Fairview) with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (Lempicka). Teeth began previews on October 18, 2024, and opened at New World Stages on Halloween night, October 31, 2024. See what the critics said about the production!

The production is led by Outer Critics Circle Award & Lucille Lortel Award Nominee Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Disaster!) as Dawn O'Keefe. Opposite Louis is three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as Pastor Bill O'Keefe, Will Connolly (Once, "The Gilded Age") as Brad O'Keefe, Jason Gotay (Bring it On, A Bronx Tale) as Tobey, and Jared Loftin (Gigantic; Tick, Tick...Boom!) as Ryan. Completing the cast are Courtney Bassett (Titanique, The Great Comet), Jenna Rose Husli (Sister Act), Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen), Madison McBride (Next to Normal), Sydney Parra (Six), and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). The understudies are Julia Bain (Waitress), Sean Doherty (Jagged Little Pill), Michael Doliner (Beetlejuice), Kyra Kennedy (Beautiful), Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), and James D Sasser (Riverdance).

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire, one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O'Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor and father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men's support group-is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn's past. As Dawn's desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back-literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

The design team for the New World Stages run includes Scenic Designer Adam Rigg; Costume Designer Enver Chakartash; Co-Lighting Designers Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier; Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan; Special Effects Designer Jeremy Chernick; and Wig, Hair, And Makeup Designers Rob Pickens & Katie Gell. Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, the Music Supervisor is Julie McBride, and the Music Director is Patrick Sulken, Intimacy Direction is by Crista Marie Jackson, and Fight Direction is by Robert Westley. Teeth's Casting Director is Taylor Williams, Production Supervisor is Amanda Spooner, General Manager is Baseline Theatrical, and Production Stage Manager is Thomas Dieter.