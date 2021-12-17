TAKE ME OUT Will Now Begin Previews March 10

Click Here for More Articles on Take Me Out

Due to a change in the production schedule, the first preview of the Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, has been rescheduled for March 10, 2022. The Broadway production will officially open on April 4, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting 2ST.com, by calling 212-541-4516. $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

For the health and safety of their audience, employees, cast and crew please be advised of the following protocols: To be permitted to enter any Second Stage Theater venue (The Tony Kiser Theater, The Hayes Theater, The McGinn/Cazele Theater),a??guests over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinateda??(as defined below) with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine.a?? Evidence of the vaccination will be required at the time of entrya??along with a valid ticket for the current production. Other health & safety requirements may be required in addition to the vaccine.

"Fully vaccinated" means on the day of the performance date as shown on the valid ticket, a guest is:

At least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR

At least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Guests ages 5 - 11 must provide proof of vaccination witha??at least ONE dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

Fora??international guestsa??TWO doses of any "mix and match" combination of an FDAa??ora??WHO approved Covid-19 vaccinea??area??acceptable.

Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit:a?? https://epass.ny.gov ) or any other CDC-approved digital app.

In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued ID or school ID. Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above.

Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.a??Masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth anda?? comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings .