TAKE ME OUT Playwright Richard Greenberg Has Passed Away

Broadway playwright Richard Greenberg has passed away, according to social media posts from friends and colleagues.

Richard Greenberg's plays include Eastern Standard, Take Me Out, The Violet Hour, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Three Days of Rain, The Assembled Parties, Breakfast at Tiffany'sOur Mother's Brief Affair, The Perplexed and more.

Actor Denis O'Hare took to Instagram to pay tribute to Greenberg, sharing, "Hard to believe the genius that was Richard Greenberg is no more. I owe him more than I could possibly say. He gave me the greatest gift ever--a beautiful character to inhabit in a beautiful play. He also gave me 2 of my best friends--Lisa Peterson and Linda Emond. We all met and worked on Rich's one act-The Author's Voice at Remains Theatre in 1987 in a festival of one acts called "Sneaky Feelings" I have a sneaky feeling of grief mixed with gratitude for this man. RIP Rich."