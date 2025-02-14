TADA! Youth Theater to Present 2025 Musical Theater Summer Camps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TADA! Youth Theater will present an unforgettable summer that will be packed with new camp options and endless opportunities for musical theater fun!

In TADA!'s brand-new 4-week summer camps, young performers will bring Seussical Jr. and Shrek The Musical Jr. to the stage. In addition, campers can sign up for the ever-popular Week-Long Musical Theater Summer Camps to create and perform original mini-musicals all summer long. The best part? Campers can mix and match to create a summer experience that is tailored to create their very own fun-filled summer-long adventures.

Register now to take the stage! TADA! Youth Theater is thrilled to debut Education Onstage, a brand-new 4-week summer camp where students will perform in the Music Theatre International Broadway Jr. productions of Seussical Jr. and Shrek The Musical Jr.

Camp takes place at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street, in the 2nd floor off-Broadway TADA! Theater in Manhattan. Children, ages 6 through 12, attend camp Monday through Friday from 9AM-5PM. Campers may perform in Seussical Jr. from July 7th through August 1st and Shrek The Musical Jr. from August 4th through August 29th.

Campers will experience every step of the production process from auditions and rehearsals to tech and the final performance. Along the way, young people receive invaluable musical theater training from professional Teaching Artists, focusing on character development, vocal performance, and Broadway-style choreography.

Show-stopping moments bring the worlds of Seussical and Shrek to life, while building confidence and delivering a performance that is worthy of the spotlight! On the final day, children shine in their off-Broadway debut on TADA!'s stage.

For registration information, please visit https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/. Interested families can attend a Summer Open House to see the space, take a sample class, and learn more before registering. For Open House information, please visit https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/open-house/