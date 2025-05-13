T Bone Burnett to Compose Music for CALL ME IZZY Starring Jean Smart

The 12-week limited engagement will play Studio 54 from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for June 12.
Oscar and Grammy Award winning composer, producer, and songwriter, T Bone Burnett, will be the Music Composer for the world premiere of Call Me Izzy on Broadway.
Call Me Izzy stars six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart (“Hacks”, The Man Who Came To Dinner) in her first return to Broadway in 25 years. The 12-week limited engagement will play Studio 54 from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for June 12.
“I’ve had the good fortune of being in contact with the amazing musician and music producer, T Bone Burnett, who I adore,” said Director Sarna Lapine. “He is an incredible music dramaturg and knows how to create the vernacular of a specific time and place. We had an incredibly good time imagining the music of this play and creating all these beautiful tracks.”
T Bone Burnett has earned an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and 13 Grammys. He served as Executive Music Producer on Cold Mountain, The Hunger Games, Walk The Line, and Crazy Heart—the latter two featuring his original scores. Burnett also collaborated notably with the Coen Brothers on The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Ladykillers, and Inside Llewyn Davis. His stage credits range from Twyla Tharp's recent How Long Blues to Sam Shepard’s Tooth Of Crime.
Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.
The design team features Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder, Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker, and Sound Design by Beth Lake. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting, David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. The Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions. General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical and the Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin.
