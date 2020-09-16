Symphony Space Virtual Selected Shorts Fall Season Launches with Comedians Jordan Klepper, Wyatt Cenac, and More

Selected Shorts, returns this fall with four events moved from stages to the screen of your choice.

Symphony Space's signature series, Selected Shorts, returns this fall with four events moved from stages to the screen of your choice for virtual viewing.

Selected Shorts kicks off on October 1 with Crazy Rich Asian's Kevin Kwan-bestselling author and dynamic personality-hosting a night with actors including Bebe Neuwirth, Annie Q, and Michael Urie performing the works of some of Kwan's favorite writers as well as an excerpt from his newest novel.

On the Trail with Jordan Klepper on October 21 pairs the popular Daily Show correspondent with some of the best modern political writers, brought to life by Samantha Bee, Alexandra Petri, Roy Wood, Jr., and more. The annual Selected Shorts collaboration with Best American Short Stories returns in November with writer Curtis Sittenfeld as host.

The fall season concludes with New York Stories, hosted by Wyatt Cenac and dedicated to essays and stories starring the greatest city in the world.

More about these events:

Thurs, October 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Following the publication of his latest sensation, Sex and Vanity, bestselling author Kevin Kwan curates and hosts an evening of short fiction from writers who have influenced and inspired his work, including Doretta Lau, Edith Wharton, and Virginia Woolf. With performances by Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Annie Q. (The Leftovers), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Younger), and more!

Wed, October 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Every four years, journalists try to make sense of the nation's biggest story: the race for the presidency. With one of the country's most consequential elections on the horizon, Selected Shorts considers the twists and turns of campaigns past-the in-fighting and back-biting, the leads blown and punches thrown-to help make sense of the present. Collecting excerpts and stories from writers such as Hunter S. Thompson, Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper hosts an evening of readings about a world he knows from the inside out. Performers include Samantha Bee, Alexandra Petri, Roy Wood, Jr., and more.

Wed, November 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm

The Best American Short Stories annual anthology has been celebrating the greats of contemporary literature for more than 100 years. Join us for an evening of readings from the highly anticipated collection including works by authors Elizabeth McCracken, Tiphanie Yanique, and Sarah Thankham Mathews. Hosted by guest editor and New York Times-bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld (Rodham: A Novel).

Wed, December 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

To celebrate the glories and challenges of life in Gotham, we've curated a selection of short stories, essays, and poems evocative of what some call "the greatest city in the world." Hosted by comedian Wyatt Cenac (Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas).

All four events will be ticketed and available through symphonyspace.org. Tickets start at $12. More information about these events can be found at symphonyspace.org.

