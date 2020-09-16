Symphony Space Virtual Selected Shorts Fall Season Launches with Comedians Jordan Klepper, Wyatt Cenac, and More
Selected Shorts, returns this fall with four events moved from stages to the screen of your choice.
Symphony Space's signature series, Selected Shorts, returns this fall with four events moved from stages to the screen of your choice for virtual viewing.
Selected Shorts kicks off on October 1 with Crazy Rich Asian's Kevin Kwan-bestselling author and dynamic personality-hosting a night with actors including Bebe Neuwirth, Annie Q, and Michael Urie performing the works of some of Kwan's favorite writers as well as an excerpt from his newest novel.
On the Trail with Jordan Klepper on October 21 pairs the popular Daily Show correspondent with some of the best modern political writers, brought to life by Samantha Bee, Alexandra Petri, Roy Wood, Jr., and more. The annual Selected Shorts collaboration with Best American Short Stories returns in November with writer Curtis Sittenfeld as host.
The fall season concludes with New York Stories, hosted by Wyatt Cenac and dedicated to essays and stories starring the greatest city in the world.
More about these events:
Virtual Selected Shorts: Crazy Rich Asian's Kevin Kwan
Thurs, October 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Following the publication of his latest sensation, Sex and Vanity, bestselling author Kevin Kwan curates and hosts an evening of short fiction from writers who have influenced and inspired his work, including Doretta Lau, Edith Wharton, and Virginia Woolf. With performances by Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Annie Q. (The Leftovers), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Younger), and more!
Virtual Selected Shorts: On the Trail with Jordan Klepper
Wed, October 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Every four years, journalists try to make sense of the nation's biggest story: the race for the presidency. With one of the country's most consequential elections on the horizon, Selected Shorts considers the twists and turns of campaigns past-the in-fighting and back-biting, the leads blown and punches thrown-to help make sense of the present. Collecting excerpts and stories from writers such as Hunter S. Thompson, Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper hosts an evening of readings about a world he knows from the inside out. Performers include Samantha Bee, Alexandra Petri, Roy Wood, Jr., and more.
Virtual Selected Shorts: The Best American Short Stories 2020 with Curtis Sittenfeld
Wed, November 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm
The Best American Short Stories annual anthology has been celebrating the greats of contemporary literature for more than 100 years. Join us for an evening of readings from the highly anticipated collection including works by authors Elizabeth McCracken, Tiphanie Yanique, and Sarah Thankham Mathews. Hosted by guest editor and New York Times-bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld (Rodham: A Novel).
Virtual Selected Shorts: New York Stories with Wyatt Cenac
Wed, December 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm
To celebrate the glories and challenges of life in Gotham, we've curated a selection of short stories, essays, and poems evocative of what some call "the greatest city in the world." Hosted by comedian Wyatt Cenac (Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas).
All four events will be ticketed and available through symphonyspace.org. Tickets start at $12. More information about these events can be found at symphonyspace.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
VIDEO: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in ...