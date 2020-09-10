Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Welcome Lexi Underwood on TAKE A BOW Podcast

You can see Lexi in LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE and more!

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. Lexi Underwood takes her bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen below!

Currently starring in Little Fires Everywhere, Lexi Underwood shares stories audiences will immediately fall in love with. Underwood talks about her love for theatre, performing in the Lion King on broadway and tour, Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, being on disney and nickelodeon, her production company, using her platform to inspire, educate, and amplify her and others voices, being an activist, black stereotypes in entertainment industry and much more. The three teens also played a fun game, allowing us to know more about them personally. This was a great episode where Lexi leaves audiences truly inspired. Well done Take A Bow podcast!



Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renée, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Josh Lamon, Max Von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Taylor Trensch, and casting director Jen Rudin.

