Suzi Shelton Brings Winter Solstice Cheer To Symphony Space
As part of Symphony Space's weekly Just Kidding performance series, Suzi and her NYC based band will perform kid-favorite tunes and songs that celebrate the winter season. For more than 15 years, Suzi Shelton's music has been filled with upbeat, inspiring, and powerful songs. Her Parents' Choice Award winning album, Hand in Hand, which is all about inclusion, uses socially conscious messages to remind us that we can be comfortable in our own skin and express ourselves joyously. Latin Grammy nominee Sonia de los Santos and other special guests will join the seasonal sing-along.
Kids may get a sparkly snowflake applied to their cheek upon entry, if they wish!
The one-hour show is appropriate for ages 2 and up.
View Suzi's Instagram takeover of @SymphSpaceKids here. View Suzi's Facebook Live preview here, and join the Facebook event here.
Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway (at 95th), near the 96th Street subway station (1,2,3 lines.Tickets to this season's performances are available for sale now at Symphonyspace.org. For the latest Just Kidding news, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)