Suzi Shelton Brings Winter Solstice Cheer To Symphony Space

As part of Symphony Space's weekly Just Kidding performance series, Suzi and her NYC based band will perform kid-favorite tunes and songs that celebrate the winter season. For more than 15 years, Suzi Shelton's music has been filled with upbeat, inspiring, and powerful songs. Her Parents' Choice Award winning album, Hand in Hand, which is all about inclusion, uses socially conscious messages to remind us that we can be comfortable in our own skin and express ourselves joyously. Latin Grammy nominee Sonia de los Santos and other special guests will join the seasonal sing-along.

Kids may get a sparkly snowflake applied to their cheek upon entry, if they wish!

The one-hour show is appropriate for ages 2 and up.



View Suzi's Instagram takeover of @SymphSpaceKids here. View Suzi's Facebook Live preview here, and join the Facebook event here.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway (at 95th), near the 96th Street subway station (1,2,3 lines). Tickets to this season's performances are available for sale now at Symphonyspace.org.





