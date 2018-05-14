Susan Krajsa Named President of Broadway Across America

The John Gore Organization (JGO) has announced the promotion of Susan Krajsa to President of Broadway Across America (BAA). A veteran of the Broadway industry, Krajsa has been with the company for twenty seven years in various positions, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Presenting.

Working alongside BAA's Co-CEO's, Jeff Daniel and Rich Jaffe, Krajsa will continue to oversee the relationships with the theatrical presenting institutions and partners in BAA's 44 cities and supervise the regional management team for North America's largest theatrical touring business.

"Susie has been instrumental to the success of Broadway Across America," said John Gore, Chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization. "Her contributions to the company are so significant that we have Susie to thank for naming the company Broadway Across America almost 15 years ago."

"Susie's devotion to presenting theater across the country has ensured that the meaningful work on the Great White Way reaches all corners of the country. I congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion," said Miles Wilkin, Vice Chairman of the John Gore Organization.

Krajsa was recently recognized for her contributions to the industry in 2016 when she was honored by the Broadway League with the Samuel J. L'Hommedieu Award for Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management. Krajsa is an active member of the Broadway League, serving on the Board of Governors as well as the Executive Committee.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 11-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Angels in America, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, The Band's Visit, Hairspray, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, On Your Feet!, The Producers, School of Rock and Waitress.

Broadway Across America is based in New York City with thirteen offices throughout North America. BAA supports local presenting partners with industry leading programming, marketing, sales, pricing and operations teams that have helped BAA markets outperform the industry.





