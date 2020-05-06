Susan Blackwell And Laura Camien Join TPAP's UPSTAGE LEFT Live Tonight
The Performing Arts Project has announced that Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien are joining TPAP's Upstage Left jamboree live on Zoom tonight!
Today, May 6th, from 7pm-8:15pm Eastern, Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien join TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein for the weekly Upstage Left online jamboree. Every jamboree is different, but typically consists of a roundtable discussion, an opportunity to ask questions, and an optional artistic challenge. To register for Upstage Left, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All who register for the event will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the jamboree itself, which will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj).
Past guests on Upstage Left have included Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Nick Blaemire, Mary Cavett, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, and Elizabeth Stanley.
Upstage Left is held every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern on Zoom and is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. TPAP is dedicated to providing vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers through our dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.
