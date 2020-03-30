Sunny Showtunes: Shake and Shimmy with HAIRSPRAY's 'You Can't Stop the Beat'

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some of that trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Today we're kicking this week of with a bang (or a banger, that is) as we get down with the optimistic anthem to end them all, "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray!

The odds are totally against scrappy dreamer Tracy Turnblad, her friends Penny, Link, Seaweed, Motormouth Maybelle, Edna and all our Hairsrpay heroes as they go up against the evil Velma von Tussle to win equal rights on the Corny Collins Show! This fabulous finale celebrates their triumph in the face of adversity and proves that no matter what's keeping you down, music will always be there to lift you back up again.

Get a lift below courtesy of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman below with this unstoppable anthem!

Related Articles