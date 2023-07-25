SummerStage to Present EVERYDAY PEOPLE with Works & Process: A Fusion of Music, Culture, and Community

Everyday People is a community, an event series, and a cultural platform. EP is a pioneer in bridging the musical, aesthetic, and cultural worlds of the global diaspora into a cohesive celebration of black joy.

Today, as Everyday People tours the globe, the collective serves as a North Star for those looking to experience music, culture, and community that broadens cultural horizons and strengthens their connective tissue globally.

This show will feature a special performance in collaboration with Click Here. As part of this partnership, this season at SummerStage Ladies of Hip-Hop will perform at various shows. Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (LDC) is an all-female intergenerational dance collective that creates dance works illuminating the strength, power and diversity of women in Hip-Hop.