SummerStage to Present EVERYDAY PEOPLE with Works & Process: A Fusion of Music, Culture, and Community

EP is a pioneer in bridging the musical, aesthetic, and cultural worlds of the global diaspora into a cohesive celebration of black joy.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Everyday People is a community, an event series, and a cultural platform.  EP is a pioneer in bridging the musical, aesthetic, and cultural worlds of the global diaspora into a cohesive celebration of black joy.

Today, as Everyday People tours the globe, the collective serves as a North Star for those looking to experience music, culture, and community that broadens cultural horizons and strengthens their connective tissue globally.

This show will feature a special performance in collaboration with Click Here. As part of this partnership, this season at SummerStage Ladies of Hip-Hop will perform at various shows. Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (LDC) is an all-female intergenerational dance collective that creates dance works illuminating the strength, power and diversity of women in Hip-Hop.




