Submit to Virtual Open Call for Untitled Movie Musical

The Telsey Office is now holding a virtual open call for a new, untitled, movie musical, seeking actors with strong singing voices for the following roles:

[ANGELO] Male, early 40s, Filipino, fluent in English and able to speak conversational Tagalog. Energetic and youthful, Angelo captivates everyone with his passionate and intense vocals. Music is his lifeblood, and he sings constantly, no matter what he is doing. Despite the many hardships he's faced in life, Angelo is still a big dreamer with a playful spirit that is especially evident when he's with his newborn son. When Angelo finally has a shot at living out his dream in the most unexpected way, he struggles with being thrust into the sudden spotlight. Must be a strong singer.

[YOUNG ANGELO] Male, able to portray 13-15, Filipino, fluent in English and able to speak conversational Tagalog. Life has not been kind to him, yet his youthful and hopeful energy shines brightly. As the eldest son in a large impoverished family, Young Angelo has grown up quickly, bearing the weight of his duties with a great resilient spirit. When he sings, all of his troubles go away and his essence of being a gifted, playful, charming teenager comes through. Must be a strong singer.

Filming dates are TBD. The deadline to submit is Friday, August 9, 2024.

For self-tape materials and instructions on how to submit, click here.