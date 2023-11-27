Submissions Open for the 2nd Annual Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship

In the vibrant world of Broadway and beyond, the Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship stands as a beacon for emerging diverse playwrights and screenwriters, offering a platform that understands the nuances and contexts of their work. Co-Founded by Yasmin Collier-Kenney and Susan-Sojourna Collier, the fellowship has become a vital force in fostering inclusivity and championing the stories of underrepresented voices.

Yasmin Collier-Kenney affirms, "Building on our parents' unwavering dedication to fostering and empowering artists, my sister and I proudly continue this commitment. Our shared mission is to support and elevate creatives, upholding the artistic legacy established by our family."

"The Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship was conceived with the desire to center emerging talented, diverse, and underserved playwrights and screenwriters in an environment that understands the context of their work, thereby providing an inclusive portal to new worlds and the truths therein," says Susan-Sojourna Collier, an Emmy-nominated writer and screenwriting professor at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Jordan von Haslow, two-time BroadwayWorld Awards-nominated entertainer (Celebrating... Nat 'King' Cole) and the president of the Entertainment+Arts Alliance (EAA), serves as the patron of the Fellowship, which is also under the EAA's fiscal sponsorship, is proud of the first Fellow - Nathalie Dortonne. Recognizing her outstanding script, "La Sirene" a gripping narrative follows a detective with PTSD who returns to her hometown, immersing herself in a missing person's case intertwined with a supernatural experience from her childhood.

Reflecting on her win, Dortonne shared, "The Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship not only provided a platform for my voice but also the necessary support and guidance to bring my story to life. It's more than just a competition; it's a community that nurtures creativity and amplifies unique perspectives."

The Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship awards the winning playwright with a $1,000 cash prize, a reading and reception.

Submissions for the Fellowship are open to plays written in the English language from around the world. Original, unpublished full-length plays with a minimum of 65 pages are eligible, and the Fellowship places a particular emphasis on supporting emerging playwrights from the BIPOC community.

Here are some vital details for potential applicants:

Only one manuscript per playwright is accepted each year.

Plays that have been professionally produced or published are not eligible.

Plays may not be under option, commissioned, or scheduled for professional production or publication at the time of submission.

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2023, with a late submission deadline of January 31, 2024. Applicants can submit their work and find more information about the Fellowship at FilmFreeway.

As the 2nd Annual Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship continues to make waves, it remains a vital force in shaping the future of the theatrical landscape, celebrating diversity, and amplifying the voices of tomorrow's storytellers.