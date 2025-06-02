Student Blog: Sunshine and Recovery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The school year is finally over. Summer vacation has begun. But if you are like me and always working, summer vacation isn’t much of a vacation. Despite that terrible truth, the summer must be used for a recovery period.

In previous blogs, I feel like I’ve talked a lot about the small things I do to help with burnout, which will be similar to this, although with the added twist of no longer having an extra responsibility known as school.

Hobbies!

I’m sure I’ve said this before, but I feel like I have no hobbies. The good thing about this summer, because of my adult job, I must work; I have a 40-minute train commute, which I dedicate to either writing in my personal journal and reflecting, or any activity that doesn’t involve a screen or me wearing my glasses. The frequent use of screens required by both work and school strains my already poor eyes in ways that can only be described as damaging (yes, my glasses are also blue light glasses). I have a book of crossword puzzles I take with me, along with word searches. These activities also help improve brain function. Sometimes I feel like I’ve exhausted myself so much that I can feel my brain melt from my ears, hence the need to keep it active.

Sleep

Sleep is important. I know I need it. If I don’t get it, I am cranky. The good thing about summer, even if I’m working a 10-5, still allows me the chance to get sleep accordingly. Although I’ve yet to start my second job up again. However, I will always have at least one day off a week, a day where I will be lying in bed rotting for the whole day.

Time for self

Now this is important. I’m an extrovert, I get energy when I’m tired by talking to other people. I could be miserable, but if someone has a conversation with me, a switch is flipped. That in mind, however, if I’m getting home after a long day and just want the chance to unwind and relax, I will take it. There’s a balance that’s needed. Talking to people gives me energy, so not talking to anyone is a great way for me to ease into what will hopefully be a restful sleep. This time doesn’t have to be productive. It can just be me doing whatever I want, which usually ends up meaning reading (fanfiction).

The Beach

Now my opportunities to go to the beach are limited. Back in the day, women diagnosed with hysteria were told to go to the beach. On the rare days I would get to go to the beach, it is a break within itself. A day at the beach is a day unconnected by screens. It’s a day for beach reads. Salt water and its healing properties for my hair. It’s a day to sit in the sun. That’s where the real recovery begins… and ends.

I’m not sure how much as a whole that has to offer. However, there’s something about warmer weather that automatically brings a little bit more joy into everyday life. A nice sunny day can change a lot. Like I said earlier, just not having the added responsibility of school and additional assignments leaves me with more time to just rest after work.

As always, a goal to stay disconnected from screens is consistent, and I’m slowly learning that art might just possibly be the cure to burnout. Writing my creative projects for myself, or developing directorial plans, or just taking the time to sing karaoke,e for when I can only express how I feel through songs. Every summer, I feel like I set up a goal for myself, something I can get done because I know I have the time. But the truth is, I don’t have the time, and sometimes it’s better to rest rather than give myself something that ends up feeling like an arduous task.

Here’s to summer vacation! And hopefully some beach time to cure my hysteria.

Signed,

J.F