Student Blog: Staying Sane in the Busiest Time of Year!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Early spring hits each year and I am always faced with an overwhelming number of tasks. Studing for midterms, appling to internships, continue pursuing hobbies, there's just so much. I am so thankful to feel overwhelmed because I know what a privilege it is. Yet, that does not stop life from feeling like a lot sometimes!

The first thing I can assure you (and try to assure myself) is that you are not alone in your struggles. I am sure that most of your peers are facing the same obstacles you are, so the first important thing is to stop and remember you are not going insane! College can feel like that sometimes but the push is just there to help you grow!

Another common stressor is the feeling of "not doing enough". Despite everyone having the same 24 hours a day, I often feel like I am not as productive or successful as others. When this happens, it's usually because I have no quantifiable way of seeing my progress towards my goals. So, I will often write down little wins that I have to keep track of what I have succeeded in that day. It could be anything from "I went grocery shopping" or "I sent a networking email to a company I want to intern for". Our measure for success can often be our little wins compared to others' big wins, so we feel insignificant. This is never, ever the case! Everyone is in a different part of their journey. So, writing down wins of mine help me to remember I am being active in working towards my goals.

The final thing I can offer is to always allow fun in every day! It can be easy to get wrapped up in self tapes or studying for midterms, yet making time for fun is just as important! Whatever that looks like to you, make it a priority too, just like everything else you are working towards!

You have totally got this! College is such a valuable time so remember to just take advantage of every day you get!