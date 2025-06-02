Student Blog: Fordham University Performance Clubs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most important things to look at in a school is the club list. It is one of, if not the first, thing I looked at when I first started looking at Fordham University. They have an extensive club list that is proudly displayed at the yearly club fair in August, but I was looking at one section in particular: the performing organizations. Even though you can find things online about all the performing groups at Fordham, I thought I would make a comprehensive list for prospective students to access. I will list all of the groups with short blurbs about them. To clarify, these are all the performing groups at Fordham University - Rose Hill, not Fordham University - Lincoln Center. Some clubs may exist on both campuses, but for purposes of this article, I will be focusing on the list of performing clubs at Rose Hill

The Fordham University B-Sides: A coed choir group that traditionally sings pop arrangements. They have even released albums of their covers on all major streaming platforms.

Candela Latina: Bringing culture to Fordham through most major styles of Latin dance with performances each semester.

Dance Co-Op: An audition-free dance group centered on relaxed and easy fun.

Expressions Dance Alliance: A student-run dance club with public performances for people to see their competition-ready dance pieces.

Flava: The only hip-hop dance group on the Rose Hill campus, which showcases all levels of dance experience and is open to all students.

Fordham Experimental Theatre: A theater troupe that puts on shows such as Standup Comedy, Improv, and many other creative outlets.

Hot Notes: A jazz-inspired vocal choir that recently performed at the iconic 54 Below in Manhattan.

Jetes: A student-run ballet ensemble that performs every semester for the school and broader community.

Mimes and Mummers: A traditional theater troupe that puts on four performances a year.

Satin Dolls: An all-female choir group that sings mainly pop arrangements with many opportunities for performance.

Sláinte: Fordham Irish Dance: The only Irish dance team on Fordham campus with a focus on strong, collegiate-level dance.

The Ramblers: An all-male a cappella group that recently opened for the Radio City Rockettes during the holiday season

Theatrical Outreach Program (TOP): An organization working to bring classical theater and productions to Fordham University.

University Choir: The collegiate-level choir that sings mainly from the choral tradition of secular music.

I hope this list helped give you a taste of the performance clubs on the Rose Hill campus. There is pretty much something for everyone. If you do not see something you would be interested in, you can always start your own group! Fordham does a great job of making sure there are opportunities for everyone to try new things or to do what they already know they love. These are just the performing clubs; imagine how many more there are. There is something for everybody, whether that is performance or something entirely different.