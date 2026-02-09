Student Blog: Finding Your Spark: A Theatre Kid’s Guide to Navigating Burnout

Hi!!! My name is Grace Filiberto and I am one of BroadwayWorld’s high school Student Bloggers. I am absolutely thrilled to be writing my first article about something so important to me. I hope that this article is useful to you, thanks for being here!!!

Preface

Right now, us students have a lot on our plate. Whether that be finishing up midterms, finding ourselves in the thick of a rehearsal process, or managing extracurriculars, it can feel very intense, not to mention the additional weight of potential social or personal grievances that may arise. With all of these commitments that we make to meet the expectations of our teachers, castmates, and families, it’s very common that we will find ourselves feeling burnt out. In these moments it’s important to take a step back and utilize tools that can ease the pressure that we place on ourselves. Here’s some advice that I have for finding your spark during a burnout:

The Journey is the Destination: Enjoy It

Having a packed schedule with a million obligations can be fun! I enjoy being challenged by a rigorous academic course load and daily after-school activities as a way of showing myself how much I am capable of. However, at a certain point it can be difficult to manage everything, which sometimes makes me feel weak or incapacitated. This can be heightened through the comparison of myself with others, and the floods of negative thoughts it brings: “She gets every role, what’s wrong with me?” “They’re smarter than me, how are they so put together?” “Why am I not good enough?”

This sort of comparison only sets me back; it slows me down and makes me doubt whether I have what it takes to fulfill my aspirations. The truth of the matter is that I am the only person with my exact set of commitments, so a simple comparison will never reflect an entire story. For me, I find it helpful to focus on what I am able to do right now, rather than focusing on what I am trying to accomplish in the long run. I do this by seeing teachers for extra help and making it my mission to stand out in the ensemble. These displays of effort and character are achievements in themselves, and through these productive practices, I am not only better prepared to confront my goals but am able to find meaning in the journey. It’s important to be proud of myself for these little moments regardless of any outcome. Finding joy in the day-to-day is what it’s all about; the results will naturally find themselves at the end of a positive process.

Failure is Essential: Use It

Personally, I am an extremely goal-oriented individual. When I set my mind on something, I do everything in my power to achieve it. This is shown through my meticulous studying schedules, weeks of audition prep, and minimal sleep. Despite the hours that I sacrifice in order to be the person that I dream of becoming, they won’t necessarily get me there, at least in the way that I expect. For example: I have been battling rejections from local theatre groups for years. No matter how perfect I am for a part, how many hours I devote to rehearsals, or how much it may feel like the stars are aligning, the casting process is simply beyond my control. Initially, I would often get down on myself for not fitting the director’s exact vision or not being good enough. But after a while I understood that I am good enough, and that I can be good enough and still not get the part. It feels confusing and frustrating that other people don’t see what I see in myself and that these are people who have so much power over me.

However, I eventually realized that this pain could be put to use. Bouncing back and moving forward allows me to prove to myself that my passion is stronger than any amount of rejection. Every “no” makes me work that much harder for a “yes” on the next one. I know that someday that “yes” will arrive, and in whatever form it may come in, it will be glorious and I will truly have earned it.

Leaning on Others is Necessary: Be Okay With It

No matter how much I hate admitting it, I can easily feel overwhelmed by my many responsibilities. As much as I want to be able to handle everything on my own, sometimes it’s okay to ask others for help. I understand that’s a common line used to reassure us overachievers, but it carries truth. I remember being in the midst of tech week for my school’s spring musical with four tests on the day of the Thursday performance. While I originally intended on studying for each test in between scenes and during all-nighters, I soon recognized that such a schedule was a bit extreme. Politely asking for extensions on assignments and assessments allowed me to be my best actress-self when performing and my best student-self while test-taking.

As well as this, I find that talking through struggles is helpful for moving forward, rather than ignoring them. Sometimes, simply expressing feelings of stress to my others allows them to help me create a plan to get everything done, and teaches me that I don’t always have all of the answers. These discoveries are okay, it's exciting to constantly learn and evolve. As I get older, I am only getting more and more comfortable with leaning on others for advice or support. As said best by the late Stephen Sondheim, “someone is on your side, no one is alone.”

Ending Sentiment

Being a student can be hard! Being strong doesn’t mean never burning out, being strong is shown in how we come back from burnout. Without checking in on ourselves in hard moments, we will never be equipped to reach our ultimate destinations. We have to remind ourselves that relaxation is just as important as preparation and that self-care is a fundamental part of the process. Being honest with ourselves about how much we’re taking on and how much we can handle is the key to maintaining our spark. I know that we all have the power to bounce back and shine!!!



