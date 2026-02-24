Student Blog: Fake It ‘Till You Make It

“Smile! You are getting stronger,” I repeat to myself over and over as my muscles quiver and shake at my 7 a.m. reformer pilates class. Heart pumping, hands sweating, I push for my next rep. Afterwards, I feel on top of the world and ready to take on anything, all because I told myself I wouldn’t quit even when it gets difficult. I realized how much power a simple mantra holds. This got me thinking, what mantras do I use in my life as a musical theatre student?

1. "Start where you are."

If it’s printed on the inside hem of my Lululemon shirt, it’s valid to use in my daily life. You do not need to wait for the moment for everything to be perfect for you to start working towards your goals. I think about this on days where everything feels like a drag. At the end of a long week, when I haven’t slept too well because of late night rehearsals, my body is exhausted and my mind is a blur. Instead of letting my drowsiness bring me down through the rest of the day, I have to meet myself where I am at to keep going. I have to accept that I may not feel my best, but I will give the best that I can in that moment. I will get up, go to my classes, attend my rehearsals, and sing my heart out. If I ever feel lazy or discouraged throughout the day, like I am behind on everything, I will remind myself “start where you are.”

2. "Do it happy, do it sad, do it tired. Do it anyway."

Gym studios and fitness gurus use this one all the time. When it hits that last stretch of the endurance run or the last few reps of a difficult exercise, your mind wants to give up. It is living in the discomfort where growth shines through. Whether I am executing my teacher’s intense across-the-floor jazz combination or wrestling with my music theory homework, I remind myself to honor my commitment. When I follow through, regardless of my mood, I always feel lighter and more capable on the other side. Doing so shifts the narrative in my head from “I can’t” to “I can.”

3. "Be your own biggest fan."

You are the only person who is with you from the moment you wake up to the moment you fall asleep. In an industry where you hear more no’s than yes’, you can’t solely rely on external reassurance to believe in yourself.

Personally, I am so self-critical. However, I have found that repeating affirmations like, “I am worthy. I am smart. I am strong,” will trick my mind into believing confidence and self-worth, even if I do not truly believe myself at first.

4. "Thank you, body. I love you, self."

I first heard this mantra in another workout class. As my friend and I sprinted on the treadmill, the instructor called out, “Say it with me: Thank you, body. I love you, self.” So we did, breathless and laughing through the burn. I thought, “This is the perfect pre-audition tool!”

Gratitude and anxiety cannot exist simultaneously in the brain. If you think about something you are grateful for right before you step into an audition room, your mind will focus on positivity. You will feel ten times more empowered when entering the room, and your energy will be magnetic!

5. "Sing to express, not to impress."

I overheard a voice teacher tell this to her students once right before a recital, and I immediately noted it and put it in my pocket. You can’t worry about if the audience is looking at you or not. An audience might laugh, cry, fall asleep, or give you absolutely nothing to work with. No matter what, the moment you start to worry about who is watching, you are instantly taken outside of the connection to your scene partner. To pull myself back into the experience and the story, I recall the phrase “sing to express,” and my nervous system will immediately know what to do.

6. "It’s just noise."

Ever felt yourself getting into your own head right before a performance? You are about to sing, and for some reason, your mind floods with counterproductive thoughts. “You aren't talented. You don’t belong here.” That’s all just noise. If you can’t block it out, it is still there, but you do not have to adhere to the negative thoughts.

7. "Stay in the work."

This one is for acting class, where the craft becomes the most vulnerable. The goal of class is not to know everything already, but to sit in the exploration and discovery. When you persevere through this frustration, rather than resorting straight to anger or quitting, there is the most progress. You will usually only see the progress a few months later when you realize, “Wait, that one scene I was having trouble with makes so much more sense now.” The work needs time to marinate. I always tell myself to take a deep breath, remember that I have my background work and character research to fall back on, and use class time to experiment and play.

Motivation is a mindset. It seems silly at first, but repeating a simple phrase over and over in your head will trick your mind into loving discipline. These mantras keep me in check when my spark feels dim and my drive is at its lowest, but I have to keep pushing through and staying present in the work.

