Student Blog: Surviving: Find My Motivation

February is always a weird month. The excitement of a new year fades, and suddenly it feels like the days are just full of classes, rehearsals, and life getting in the way. Motivation can feel slippery, like you want to keep going, but everything feels heavier than it should. I’ve been thinking a lot about what keeps me moving, especially as a theatre artist.

Theatre has always been my heartbeat. From the first time I stepped onstage, I knew it was more than performing; it was a way to understand myself and connect with others. Every character I’ve played, every song I’ve sung, every show I’ve worked on has taught me something about courage, about empathy, about sticking with something even when it’s hard. And yet, there are days when I still doubt myself, when I wonder if I’m doing enough, if I’m enough.

Right now, that mix of excitement and nervousness is coming through as we start rehearsals for Willy Wonka at Minnesota State University, Mankato. There’s a special kind of energy at the beginning of a show: the first meeting as a cast, the first time hearing everyone's visions, the first moments we step into the world of the story. It’s thrilling, but it’s also scary. Characters feel like strangers at first, lines and songs feel like mountains, and the pace of learning everything can be overwhelming. But that’s exactly where the magic happens. Every rehearsal is a chance to explore, take risks, and create something bigger than yourself with the people around you.

What keeps me motivated through all of that is remembering why I started. It’s the joy of bringing a story to life, of sharing it with other people who care just as much, of feeling like I’m part of something bigger. Even on tired days, even on frustrating days, I try to remind myself that showing up consistently, making small choices, and trusting the process is what keeps the work alive.

At the same time, I’m also juggling my classes, like Interpersonal Communication and Intercultural Communication. Both of these courses involve a lot of writing. I love writing, and it excites me to explore ideas and put thoughts into words, but sometimes it’s really hard. Long papers, critical reflections, and research assignments can feel overwhelming, especially when combined with rehearsals and the other demands of life. It’s in these moments that motivation gets tricky. There are times I feel stuck, staring at a blank page, or rushing through lines for rehearsal. But pushing through, even when it’s difficult, reminds me that growth doesn’t happen without effort. Every paper I write, every scene I practice, every note I sing is part of building the skills I’ll carry forward into my future.

Routines and habits help me keep going. Vocal warm-ups, movement exercises, journaling about characters, and taking notes for class all keep me grounded. I also try to give myself moments to rest, to step away when needed, and to remind myself that taking care of my body and mind is essential to being able to create. Listening to music, watching performances, and reading plays sparks new ideas and keeps my creative energy alive.

Patience is something I’ve had to learn. Growth doesn’t happen in a week or even a month. Lines stick slowly, confidence builds gradually, writing improves with practice, and every tiny step counts. Every rehearsal, every essay, every choice, every little bit of effort is building toward something bigger. That’s the thing about motivation, it isn’t always a burst of energy. Sometimes, it’s just deciding to keep showing up.

Even in February, when the days feel long and a little gray, I keep creating because I love it. Every rehearsal for Willy Wonka, every paragraph I write for class, every note I sing is a chance to explore, to challenge myself, and to grow. Motivation isn’t always flashy. Sometimes it’s quiet. Sometimes it’s stubborn. And sometimes, it’s just the choice to show up and do the work, day after day, scene after scene, paper after paper, until the story comes alive.