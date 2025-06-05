Student Blog: Can Artistic Integrity Exist in 2025?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The rise of AI and advanced plagiarism technology has greatly improved the value of artistic integrity in today’s culture. The ability to claim your work as solely yours—as opposed to a computer’s—not only reflects your unique intelligence, but discipline as well. With an “easy route” out of work available, the choice of doing it yourself proves a much more rewarding experience.

But how does this apply to the theater industry?

As actors and creatives, much of our work is rooted in individualized efforts. We research, rehearse, collaborate, train, and learn other pertinent skills to book a new gig or show. We dedicate 100% of ourselves to the process, hoping our next greatest effort will lead to our big break. But AI can still replicate human labor, especially in playwriting, marketing, and scenic design. A professional’s craft, molded by countless hours of brainstorming and execution, becomes nulled by a computer’s ability to produce something similar in seconds.

Since childhood, theatre has allowed me to embrace the most imaginative and internal aspects of myself. I’ve always appreciated how expressive our art form is, particularly in its adaptable, ever-changing form. No two performances are identical, which, to me, emphasizes the fluidity of the human experience. Humanity has always been the common denominator of the theatre’s thousand-year-long industry. What’s the benefit of erasing such cultural progress for a developmental technology that only replicates what already exists?

While I harbor more negative opinions toward AI, I can acknowledge its appeal. In non-theatrical academics, AI can prove helpful with drafting and explanations of concepts. Though I stopped using AI, it used to be a great study tool, as it generated questions that quizzed my knowledge on certain topics. When used correctly, AI can assist, not replace, human efforts.

For instance, AI could help make productions more accessible to audiences. More and more theatres have adopted closed captioning technologies to connect to deaf audience members. Especially in productions with improv or audience interaction, AI closed captioning could help make shows enjoyable for everyone. But then again, why can’t theaters hire ASL translators or live closed captioners?

The rise of AI comes at a time when job layoffs are skyrocketing across all sectors of work. People rely on the arts to cope with the stresses of non-artistic fields. In times of financial difficulty, AI’s ability to create posters or scripts within seconds can easily settle significant stresses. But where is the reward? Where’s the feeling of accomplishment, of knowing that your strife and doubt have led to something worthwhile? Do the arts have to bring profit, or can they simply bring us joy? I think of groundbreaking shows like Next to Normal and In the Heights which opened at the height of the previous recession, shows that reflect great passion and dedication amidst uncertainty. Can we replicate this in 2025, despite AI and cultural stress?

Let me know your thoughts on this topic in the comments below!