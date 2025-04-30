Student Blog: Burnot for an Acting Major

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Being a theatre student can sometimes be a lot to handle. Between school, rehearsals, and trying to have some kind of social life, it can feel like you’re always running on empty. Tired all the same, losing motivation. You feel like you could reach the verge of just completely giving up, plopping down on the ground and sleeping for the rest of your life .Right now, I’m The Courier in 1776 at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in New Jersey, and also Draco Malfoy in the Internation Thespians Festival (ITF) production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in Indiana this June. Which is lots to prepare for. Juggling these roles with homework and tests is a challenge, and honestly, I’ve felt the burnout creeping in more than once. But I’ve learned a few things that help me manage it and keep going.

To start, school doesn’t stop just because I have rehearsals and performances. Although you may just want to focus on your passion of pursuing theatre and doing what you love, school often has to come first, as much as an inconvenience that may be. Budgeting your time wisely, working alongside a friend, or even taking the smallest power naps before doing homework can go a long way when your double booked and just attempting to get by everything else happening in life.

Moving onto the shows themselves, they can often be emotionally and physically draining. Playing The Courier is emotionally draining, for example. A young boy at the age of eighteen, barely surviving back and forth on horseback from Congress to the battlefields, watching his friends die before his eyes. And then to sing a devastating and haunting song about it to end Act I... it's insane. I even get a little shaky just performing that number. It’s just hard to get into that mindset every time and deliver something great. Then I have to switch gears and become Draco Malfoy, who is also pretty emotionally draining in a way. A man who lost his childhood and knows no love in his life except for his dead wife. Now left alone after his son goes missing, he recalls the terrible past of growing up and all the pains he went through. It’s a lot to handle, and sometimes I worry that I won't do my best giving the best delivery for everything I do. After long rehearsals, I’m often tired but still have homework to do, which makes it even harder to stay focused.

Anyways, now that you understand my pains in burnout, here are some things I've learned myself and from others. I hope you find these tips helpful.

Take Breaks : This is super important. Even if it’s just for five or ten minutes, stepping away from everything helps me recharge. I might listen to music, read a book, or just close your eyes and breathe.

Use a Planner : Writing everything down-assignments, rehearsals, appointments-helps me stay organized. It all goes into my calendar that I'm constantly checking to see what I've missed. Very helpful.

Prioritize Sleep : I know it’s tempting to stay up late to finish homework or memorize lines, but it’s not worth it. Getting enough sleep helps me focus and perform better. As soon as you reach your bed, flop on it and sleep.

Talk to Friends : My friends in the cast and in my major at school understand what I’m going through. We support each other, vent about our struggles, and help each other with lines. It’s a huge help to know that I’m not alone.

Remember Why You Love Theatre: Even when things get tough, I try to remember why I love acting in the first place. For me, it’s about telling stories, connecting with people, and expressing myself. Focusing on that helps me stay motivated.

There are definitely days when I feel like I can’t do it all. Maybe I’ll mess up a scene, forget a line, or get a bad grade on a test. It’s frustrating, but I try to remember that everyone makes mistakes. The important thing is to learn from them and keep going. When I’m feeling down, I might watch a movie, hang out with friends, or do something else that makes me happy.

Burnout is a real issue for theatre students, but it’s something you can manage. By taking care of yourself, staying organized, and leaning on your friends, you can keep doing what you love. Theatre is challenging, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. So hang in there, take a deep breath, and remember that you’ve got this.

Deals from Real Women Have Curves James Earl Jones Theater (Broadway) Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00