Student Blog: Blog: When the Plan Changes (and You Do Too)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When the semester started, I thought I had it all figured out. I had a perfect vision of how this semester would go, and my goals were set. Turns out, my Pinterest board version of this semester didn’t exactly make it off the screen. But life doesn’t always stick to the script, and neither has this semester so far.



I’ve always been someone who's afraid of change. I liked having things perfectly laid out, so I know what to expect and when to expect it. Life is full of so much uncertainty, so it feels safe for me to plan as much as I can. I wanted this semester to be packed with as much as possible: classes, extracurriculars, and just the right amount of free time. I wanted to be in a mainstage production, and perfectly plan time to eat dinner and do homework around my rehearsal schedule. The problem is, I get too attached to these ideas and plans that, when they don’t happen, I'm filled with disappointment. But the truth is (as we know, especially as artists), we are always going to face change, whether that be casting decisions, jobs, or even our own expectations. As actors, we are always taught “the show must go on”… right? Learning to adapt to these shifts, no matter their form, has become just as important as any plan I could make, and here's why.

One of the most important things we learn as artists is how to be flexible and manage redirection. Even during COVID, when doing anything felt impossible and so many artists lost work, artists everywhere still found ways to inspire hope and connection. This semester has really tested that skill for me as classes, opportunities, and priorities shift. There have been moments when I’ve questioned why I’m doing this or felt like my work isn’t good enough. In moments when I wasn’t cast in something I had really wanted, or didn’t get the grade I’d hoped for, those feelings really hit hard. Every artist knows that feeling, and it can be tough because we can be so hard on ourselves. But I’m learning that the real challenge is to keep going, even when it’s hard, and to keep finding ways to create despite that.

Something I keep reminding myself is that I’m not alone in feeling this way. So many artists deal with disappointment, frustration, and self-doubt, and it’s completely normal. These feelings don’t define talent or our worth—they’re just part of the process, and part of putting ourselves out there, which is never easy. I’ve started to notice that sometimes, when things don’t work out, it’s actually leading me to new opportunities and friendships I never would have found otherwise. I always try to let myself feel whatever I’m feeling, but I’m also learning how important it is to acknowledge those feelings, shift my mindset, and keep moving forward. Taking time to recharge and care for myself is one of the best ways I’ve found to keep growing as an artist and as a person.

Through all of this, I’m starting to realize that change isn’t failure, it’s just part of the journey. Some of the greatest lessons I’ve learned have come from things I never could have planned for. Every shift and unexpected turn teaches me more about myself as an artist and as a person than any perfect plan ever could. I really believe that everything happens for a reason, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without all those changes that once seemed so scary. It hasn’t happened overnight, but I’m slowly learning to trust that even when things don’t go the way I imagined, I’m still moving forward, and that’s something to be proud of.