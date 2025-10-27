Student Blog: Back To School: Finding Balance as an Artist and Young Adult

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Headshot courtesy of Junia Morrow (Instagram @_junephoto_)!

Back to school! Those words can mean a multitude of things to different people, evoking a range of feelings and emotions. For some, they’re just going to college for the very first time – excited, nervous, and full of curiosity about what lies ahead. For others, they’re returning to a familiar place that provides comfort and connection. For me, back to school means returning to a place that feels like home. I’m from sunny South Florida, but Boston has truly become my second home. I'm just beginning my sophomore year at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and I just moved into my very first apartment! I'm extremely grateful for a new space and a new routine, and I am so excited to discover what this school year has in store.

​

Sophomore year is very focused on independent work and learning how to take what we’ve practiced and apply it to real-world situations as artists. Whether it be an audition, a cold read, or even just a rehearsal space, these tools are valuable additions to an artist's tool kit. This year, I am taking a variety of classes, including Acting, Voice and Speech, Musical Theatre, Dance (Ballet and Jazz), Music Theory, Piano, Viewpoints, and more! Luckily, my school offers many different classes, and you are able to take whatever fits into your schedule. From extra dance classes to liberal arts classes, there are so many different possibilities, all of which are extremely valuable to a college student. I decided not to go too crazy with my credits this semester, as I wanted to ease into the year. With so many things changing as I go into my sophomore year, I really wanted to focus on my core classes, diving deeper into the work and making the most of each class without spreading myself too thin.

​

My day-to-day schedule is very busy, and as I mentioned, I have a lot of core classes that are in my everyday schedule. My typical day starts at 9 AM, and I am in class until about 7 PM. My latest class is dance, which I love because dance really allows me to express myself and alleviate any stresses from the day or week. I have a few breaks in between my classes during the day, and since I’ve started classes, those breaks have been filled with moments of relaxation, and getting any work done during the day that I can! I like to do as much of my work during the week as possible so I have more free time on the weekends! I am so lucky to live in such a beautiful city, and my friends and I love to get out and explore whenever we can. We love catching Red Sox games, taking a trip to the Boston Commons, or even heading over to MGM Music Hall or TD Garden for a concert!

​

As much as I have always loved having a very well-laid-out schedule for myself and participating in whatever I can, I’ve also learned how important self-care is, especially in a program that requires so much from you each and every day. Having my own space has really been a game-changer for me, and it’s helped me find a balance between staying productive and avoiding burnout, which is something I’m learning to prioritize more and more as I grow as a student and an artist. I’ve absolutely loved getting to decorate my new home, make fun new recipes with my roommate, and host movie nights with my friends (and weekly DWTS watch parties, of course)!

​

Room Decor!

Over the past year, I’ve grown so much as an artist and as a person, and I’m ready to embrace new challenges, learn from mistakes, and keep pushing myself. I am so excited to take all of those things I’ve learned into this new school year and continue to grow as a human and young adult. At the same time, I’ve also realized how important the small things are, like making time for friends, exploring this beautiful city, and letting myself relax and rest whenever I can. It’s important to always try to do things that refill my well! Though it can be hard to find a balance, I am taking it day by day and letting myself be free and open in this new chapter. I can’t wait to see where this year takes me, and as always, I am filled with immense gratitude to be doing what I am doing!