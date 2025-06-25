Student Blog: A Night of JOY: The First Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 21, 2025, JOY: A New True Musical had its very first preview. I feel incredibly grateful to play even a small part on the marketing team, helping the show take its first steps into the world. Being there for that moment, watching something so personal and heartfelt finally meet an audience, was a privilege I won’t forget.

"She was an ordinary woman, and that’s what made her extraordinary." What makes JOY so unique is its honesty. It’s not just a musical; it’s a story rooted in truth, resilience, and reinvention. Based on the real-life journey of Joy Mangano, a mother who became one of America’s most successful entrepreneurs, this show isn’t about fame or fantasy. It’s about perseverance. It’s about facing life when it’s messy, unfair, or uncertain and still finding the strength to keep going. Joy Mangano's determination and belief in her own ideas are the driving force behind this story, shaping its spirit and purpose. That enduring sense of authenticity is what gives the show its power.

Lorin Latarro’s direction brings those themes to life with great precision. There’s a deep humanity in how she shapes the story. Ken Davenport, as writer and producer, provides steady creative leadership, guiding the show forward. AnnMarie Milazzo crafts lyrics that give Joy a layered and expressive voice. Andy Einhorn’s musical direction ensures cohesion across the score, tying each moment together. Joshua Bergasse’s choreography brings depth through intentional, stylistic movement phrases. At the center, Betsy Wolfe anchors the production with unwavering strength and presence. So many others contribute to bringing this show to life, and while I can’t name everyone, each individual's commitment and hard work is deeply felt and essential to the magic we all witness.

My work for the show isn’t just about content or promotion. It’s about honoring the story and the people behind it. I’m filming and editing in real time, trying to catch moments as they really happen. Previews are full of life and part of a process that is still growing. The cast connects with the audience in real time. And while the show is still evolving, there’s something beautiful in that. It’s not finished but it’s already full of life. What moves me most is how much heart is behind every detail. The crew and creative team work diligently behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly, creating the foundation that allows the cast with their incredible chemistry to carry such a layered story onstage. It is truly inspiring to observe. There is this collective heartbeat pulsing through the production and it pushes me to do my job with just as much intention.

At its core, JOY is about believing in yourself when no one else does. It’s about standing up after every fall and choosing hope even when the odds are against you. And that message isn’t just onstage. It’s lived by the people bringing the show to life. That’s what sets it apart. It’s not just entertainment. It’s empowerment.

Being a part of this reminds me why I love storytelling. Whether it’s shared onstage or through media, the goal is always connection. To help someone feel understood. To move someone to tears, to laughter, or maybe even to courage. When that connection happens and it did happen on preview night, it feels like magic. This is only the beginning for JOY: A New True Musical. And while the nights are busy and the pace is fast, I carry a deep sense of gratitude for being part of something that feels both meaningful and alive. JOY doesn’t aim to be perfect. It aims to be real. And in theater, as in life, that’s what makes it unforgettable.

"Put simply, small ideas can change lives." - Joy Mangano

