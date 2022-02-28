Student Blog: 5 Study Break Ideas For When Your Brain Shuts Down

It's almost that time... midterms. Not as bad as finals week, but it still brings on plenty of stress. This is when I try to sit down and study and work on my midterm projects. However, sometimes you just need a break from it all. So here are my tips for making it through Midterm week.

Take a Break...

#1: Go get a snack

Nothing is worse than trying to study when all you're focused on is the sounds of your belly grumbling. So take a second, go grab your fav snack (a current fav of mins is strawberry Pop-tart mini's) relax, and get back at it in 10.

#2: Throw a dance party

Your body gets so tense and tight when you're just sitting down, looking at a screen for hours at a time. Get up, hit a quick stretch, put on your favorite song, and bust a quick move.

#3: Go on a drive/walk and play some music

Clearing your head getting some fresh air on a walk, or enjoying a scenic drive might be just what you need to clear your mind before putting your head back into the books.

#4: Grab some art supplies and color

There's something so relaxing about coloring that always relaxes me. Maybe it's from being focused and coloring inside the lines. So pick up a coloring book next time you're out.

#5: Watch a movie

Once you've finished some of your tasks on your checklist take a break by watching a movie, your favorite tv show, or a "slime tutorial" on Youtube (IYKYK). It's an easy way to take your mind off things and focus on the story playing right in front of you.

These are my top 5 tips that have helped me give my brain a rest during midterms. It's common for us college students to overwork our brains, trying to get every essay finished and every flashcard memorized. But sometimes studying too hard can have a reverse effect. So as Eliza in Hamilton said, "Take a Break."