StrawHat Auditions to Suspend Operations in October

After 40+ years and many changes in the industry, StrawHat Auditions will be suspending operations.

"Auditioning has changed and we feel our business model is no longer sustainable. The early post-pandemic years introduced the ease of first-pass screening via video submission, and increased prices for travel and accommodations in New York City for both performers and theatre representatives can be budget-breaking for many. Several additional factors went into the decision, but another primary consideration was the inability to formulate a successful succession plan and secure a future for the organization. The current producers have run the company for 25 years, and feel it is simply time."

StrawHat Auditions was founded in 1979 and held its first auditions on Theatre Row in 1980. Over the years, it grew to a three-day yearly event presenting over 700 actors, singers, and dancers to approximately 30 live entertainment companies offering employment and internship opportunities in summer stock and regional theatre, theme parks and cruise lines.

Current member subscriptions will remain active until the end of the subscription period, October 1st.