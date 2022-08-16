Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling NYC and The Cutting Room Present DREAM A Storytelling Experience

DREAM original storytelling experience celebrating New York's artists and theater community.

Aug. 16, 2022  

STORYTELLING NYC "DREAM" in collaboration with The Cutting Room present an original storytelling experience celebrating New York's artists and theater community.

STORYTELLING NYC is brought to you by theater, film, tv actors and directors, Alba Albanese (Theater: Sleep No More, TV: Billions) & David Zayas Jr. (TV: Dexter, Film: Uptown Dave, Theater Director ) The production has a unique profit sharing system where all performers, writers and creators receive an equal percentage of profits.

All original stories and songs are performed and written with by incredible diverse cast of New York Theater, Film & Television Actors including Elizabeth Bays, (Theater: I Dreamed of Amish Country NY Theater Festival) Jake Cannavale (Disney's The Mandalorian), Jorge Oyola (Hey Roommate Comedy) Liz Rosa (Eastern Wind Symphony, Quinception Wind Quintet) Marc Reign (Film: Superblocked Winner of Best Film in Latino Film Festival, Theater: Candlelight) Melody Rodriguez (In The Heights) Michael Kaves (Film: The Many Saints of Newark), Michelle J. Colon, Neil Tyrone Pritchard (Theater: Halfway Bitches Go To Hell, Labyrinth Theater member), Peter Collier (Hey roommate comedy, Labyrinth Theater Company member) Stephanie Babirak (Superbowl Hyundai Genesis TV: Mr Robot), viviana valeria (Theater: Halfway Bitches Go To Hell, Labyrinth Theater member)

Premiere, Tuesday August 23rd, 2022 at The Cutting Room 44 East 32nd Street NY NY 10016 The Cutting Room . Tickets available now TICKETS.




